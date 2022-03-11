Pearson rejects Apollo’s $8.5bn takeover bid: Reuters

UK education publisher Pearson has rejected a $8.5 billion takeover offer from Apollo, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that the reason cited by Pearson for the rejection was that it “undervalued” the firm.
Source: Reuters
