Pelican Energy Partners acquires manufacturer Stewart Tubular Products

Aterian acquired Stewart from the original founder in 2016

PPHB LP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Stewart

Based in Houston, Pelican invests to small to middle-market energy service and equipment companies

Pelican Energy Partners has acquired Stewart Tubular Products, a Houston-based maker of downhole components for the oil and gas market. The seller was Aterian Investment Partners.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Aterian acquired Stewart from the original founder in 2016.

On the deal, Brandon Bethea, co-founder and partner at Aterian, said in a statement, “It has been a privilege to work alongside the Stewart team for the past several years. We are extremely proud of the transformation the organization has achieved under our ownership and we are confident in its future trajectory. We wish the entire Stewart and Pelican teams well and for success in their journey forward.”

PPHB LP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Stewart.

Based in Houston, Pelican invests to small to middle-market energy service and equipment companies.