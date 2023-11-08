Penfund backs CapVest’s acquisition of Recochem

Recochem is a Montreal-based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of aftermarket transportation and household fuels.

Recochem was founded in 1951

Based in Toronto, Penfund is a junior capital provider to North American mid-market companies

The firm’s assets under management total about C$2.8 billion

Penfund has completed a unitranche debt investment in Recochem, a Montreal-based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of aftermarket transportation and household fuels. No financial terms were disclosed.

Penfund served as a joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner on the financing, which supported the acquisition of Recochem by CapVest. This week CapVest announced that it had acquired the company from HIG Capital.

Founded in 1951, Recochem’s portfolio includes bulk and packaged solutions for coolant, windshield washer fluid, diesel exhaust fluid, appearance chemicals, household fluids and other industrial chemicals.

On the transaction, Joe Mattina, a partner at Penfund, said in a statement, “This transaction is our first with CapVest, whom we consider a top-tier investor. There is strong alignment between our investment strategies and we are excited to support Recochem’s next stage of growth.”

CapVest backs companies supplying essential goods and services.

