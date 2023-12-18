Penfund closes C$70m sub debt investment in OMERS’ CBI Health

Penfund acted as lead lender and agent for the subordinated debt facility

Penfund has completed a C$70 million subordinated debt investment in CBI Health Group, a Toronto-based provider of community health care services.

Penfund acted as lead lender and agent for the subordinated debt facility, which supported a comprehensive refinancing of the company’s existing credit facilities.

CBI Health operates across Canada and does business through two segments: rehabilitation services and home healthcare services. The company has about 13,000 staff across over 250 locations, supporting more than 800 communities.

CBI Health is a portfolio company of OMERS Private Equity. OMERS acquired the business in 2011 from Clearspring Capital Partners.

“CBI Health plays a critical role in the Canadian healthcare ecosystem. We first invested in CBI Health in 2018 and we are thrilled to continue our partnership,” said Adam Breslin, a partner at Penfund, in a statement.

Based in Toronto, Penfund is a junior capital provider to North American mid-market companies. The firm’s assets under management total about C$2.8 billion.

Last year, Penfund closed its seventh fund, Penfund Capital Fund VII, securing about C$1.6 billion.