Periscope-backed Praecipio to acquire Avant Systems Group

Praecipio, a portfolio company of Periscope Equity, has agreed to acquire Avant Systems Group, a Winnipeg, Manitoba-based information technology integration and workflow solutions company.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

Praecipio is a cloud-first business and technology consulting agency headquartered in Austin, Texas. The acquisition of Avant, an Atlassian platinum solutions partner, will further solidify its market position and expand its footprint into Canada, the company said in a statement.

“Avant is well known in Canada for its concierge-level service and solutions,” said Praecipio CEO Michael Rapp. “We want to amplify what they do so well and expand on it. By combining our best-in-class services, support, and capabilities, we are able to offer existing and future Canada-based clients something new and unique: local talent with extensive experience to deliver a full spectrum of enterprise transformation solutions.”

Periscope Equity is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on control investments in technology-enabled service and software companies. It invested in Praecipio in 2021.