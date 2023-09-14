Periscope Equity-backed Praecipio snaps up management consulting firm Gurnet

Martin J. King serves as CEO of Gurnet Consulting

Praecipio, which is backed by Periscope Equity, is acquiring Gurnet Consulting, a Boston-based management consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Austin, Praecipio is a business and technology consulting firm.

“Gurnet is known and respected throughout the Northeast for its large-scale consulting expertise,” said Praecipio CEO Michael Rapp in a statement. “Combined, we deepen our best-in-breed engagement models as well as our award-winning Atlassian, DevOps, ESM/ITSM, and agile capabilities. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help customers by empowering people, optimizing processes, and connecting business with technology to enable modern, responsive enterprises.”

Martin J. King serves as CEO of Gurnet Consulting.

Based in Chicago, Periscope Equity was founded in 2013. The private equity firm invests in tech-enabled service and software companies.