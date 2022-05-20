Permira takes Mimecast private for $5.8bn

Permira has closed its take-private buyout of Mimecast, an email cybersecurity services provider, for about $5.8 billion. As a result of the transaction, Mimecast stopped trading its stock.

PRESS RELEASE

LEXINGTON, Mass. – May 17, 2022 – Mimecast Limited (“Mimecast”) today announced the completion of its acquisition by funds advised by Permira for approximately $5.8 billion or $80.00 per share in cash.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new era at Mimecast during which we will continue to transform the way email security, data and resilience are managed,” said Peter Bauer, chairman and chief executive officer of Mimecast. “With Permira’s resources, network and deep experience scaling global technology companies, we will be better positioned than ever to deliver the innovations that our customers and the world need. I want to thank our 2,000 Mimecasters for their relentless dedication to our customers and our mission.”

With the completion of the transaction, Mimecast’s stock ceased trading and the company is no longer listed on any public market.Citi served as exclusive financial advisor to Mimecast, and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel. Qatalyst Partners acted as lead financial advisor to Permira and BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisors. Blackstone Credit and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group provided committed debt financing to the Permira funds. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel to Permira.