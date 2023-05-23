Permira taps Floyd as senior advisor for global healthcare team

Floyd is a former group president of orthopaedics at Stryker Corporation

Permira has named David Floyd as a senior advisor to its global healthcare team.

Floyd is a former group president of orthopaedics at Stryker Corporation.

He was also worldwide president at DePuy Orthopaedics (today DePuy Synthes, a business of Johnson & Johnson). He also worked at Abbott Laboratories, where his roles included president of spine products.

Currently, Floyd serves as chairman of Corin Group, a tech-enabled orthopaedic implant company in which the Permira funds invested in 2018.

On his new role, David Floyd said in a statement, “Ever since I started working closely with Permira through my position at Corin, I have always been impressed by their deep sector understanding and partnership philosophy. I look forward to working with the broader Healthcare team to help drive long-term value for the Permira funds, their portfolio companies and stakeholders.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Floyd is based in the Charleston, South Carolina metropolitan area.

