Persistence Capital completes continuation fund for MedSpa Partners

PCP MSP II raised more than C$375 million ($275 million) of capital, exceeding the continuation fund’s target, and more than tripling the size of the initial vehicle for MSP I that was committed in 2019.

MSP II was backed by new and existing limited partners

The fund was anchored by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Secondaries

Harris Williams LLC was placement advisor to PCP and MSP

Persistence Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm, has closed a second continuation fund for MedSpa Partners, a Toronto-based acquirer and operator of medical aesthetics clinics in North America.

PCP MSP II raised more than C$375 million ($275 million) of capital, exceeding the continuation fund’s target, and more than tripling the size of the initial vehicle for MSP I that was committed in 2019. MSP II was backed by new and existing limited partners.

The fund was anchored by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Secondaries.

“PCP is thrilled to continue supporting the growth of MSP, which has successfully grown into North America’s leading platform for the medspa industry’s leading clinicians,” said John Trang, a partner at PCP and chairman of MSP in a statement. “We are proud to continue our partnership with one of our best performing investments and look forward to supporting its future success.”

The investment by PCP will help strengthen MSP’s ability to source and fund acquisitions, and invest in innovative initiatives.

Harris Williams LLC was placement advisor to PCP and MSP.

Persistence Capital Partners invests in the healthcare sector.