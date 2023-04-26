Petra Capital and Canopy Capital recap American Vascular Associates

This transaction will allow for AVA’s accelerated growth and additional physician partnerships.

Petra Capital Partners and Canopy Capital Partners have recapitalized Palm Harbor, Florida-based American Vascular Associates, a network of outpatient vascular and endovascular centers. No financial terms were disclosed.

This transaction will allow for AVA’s accelerated growth and additional physician partnerships.

Founded in 2008, AVA develops and manages nearly 20 outpatient vascular centers across the South, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Northeastern U.S.

“We are thrilled to partner with both the AVA management team and Petra Capital on this investment,” said Scott Long, managing partner at Canopy Capital Partners, in a statement. “It was clear to us from our initial meeting that this is a differentiated business with a high-quality team and culture.”

Petra Capital Partners targets business services, tech-enabled services and healthcare services companies.

Canopy Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market service businesses.