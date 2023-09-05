Pfingsten acquires specialty lasers maker Pacific Lasertec

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion

Pfingsten Partners has acquired Pacific Lasertec, a San Marcos, California-based maker of specialty lasers and related power supplies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“PLT creates significant value for its customers through its technical expertise and highly consultative problem-solving approach,” said Phillip Bronsteatter, managing director at Pfingsten in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with PLT’s management team to enhance their capabilities organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions by expanding into new products and end markets to build a leading solutions provider to the photonics industry.”

Lynn Strickland serves as CEO of PLT.

Based in Chicago, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion. Pfingsten was formed in 1989.