Pfingsten-backed NEC acquires telecom firm Eastern Communications

Steve Slade will retain ownership in the company and become part of the NEC executive team

NEC is a provider of electrical services serving the telecommunications, cellular and utility markets in the Northeastern US

Since its inception, Pfingsten has acquired 160 manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies

NEC, which is backed by Pfingsten, has acquired Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Eastern Communications, a provider of maintenance, repair and upgrade services to critical telecommunications infrastructure across the New England region. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Eastern’s reputation for high quality service, customer responsiveness, and integrity made it a natural fit for the NEC platform,” said Ryan Lavelle, a principal at Pfingsten, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with the team during the next stage of their growth.”

Pfingsten became the majority shareholder of NEC in October 2021. Steve Slade will retain ownership in the company and become part of the NEC executive team.

Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 160 manufacturing, distribution, and business services companies.