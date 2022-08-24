Pfingsten-backed New England Electrical Contracting acquires telecom infrastructure services firm Atlas

New England Electrical is a provider of electrical services serving the telecommunications, electric vehicle charging and utility markets.

New England Electrical Contracting, a portfolio company of Pfingsten, has acquired Pembroke, Massachusetts-based Atlas Innovative Services Inc, a provider of maintenance, repair and upgrade services to critical telecommunications infrastructure. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The acquisition of Atlas greatly strengthens our service coverage in New England and provides a foothold into the rapidly growing Florida market,” said Kevin Farrell, CEO of New England Electrical, in a statement. “Partnering with Atlas is another critical step in building a leading, national field service company focused on providing exceptional service quality and uptime for our customers”.

Atlas represents New England Electrical’s second strategic acquisition since Pfingsten became the majority shareholder in October 2021.

New England Electrical is a provider of electrical services serving the telecommunications, electric vehicle charging and utility markets.

Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. Headquartered in Chicago, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 158 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies.