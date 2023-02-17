Pharos Capital-backed Charter Healthcare taps Lovell as CEO

Also, the post-acute provider platform has appointed Anna-Gene O'Neal as chief operating officer.

Charter Healthcare, which is backed by Pharos Capital Group, has named Cheryl Lovell as CEO. Also, the post-acute provider platform has appointed Anna-Gene O’Neal as chief operating officer.

Charter serves nearly 13,000 patients in eight states.

On the appointment, Anna Kovalkova, a partner at Pharos Capital, said in a statement, “We are excited to build out Charter’s management team with seasoned industry executives who have strong experience in home health and end-of life services and who have also proven adept at growing companies. We welcome Cheryl and Anna-Gene and look forward to their contributions in this vitally important area of comprehensive care solutions.”

Prior to joining Charter, Lovell founded and served as CEO at CLC Group, LLC, a consulting firm offering expertise in healthcare, operations, and finance to a variety of companies in the post-acute continuum. Before that, Lovell was CEO at the Southland Family of companies, where she oversaw the mobile physicians, hospice and palliative care divisions and established the home health division. She began her career as a Corpsman in the U.S. Navy.

O’Neal is a registered nurse who has 35 years of healthcare experience and a long tenure in executive management positions at healthcare companies. She most recently worked as an independent consultant supporting operational analysis for post-acute companies.

Before that, O’Neal was the division president for Brookdale Healthcare Services. Earlier, O’Neal served as CEO of Alive Hospice.

Charter Healthcare was founded in Southern California in 2006.

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group invests in healthcare companies. It has over $1.1 billion of private equity assets under management as of December 31, 2022.