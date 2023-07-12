Pharos Capital-backed Vantage Surgical Solutions acquires Ophthalmic Surgical Solutions

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group invests in growing healthcare companies

Since inception, Pharos has over $1 billion of private equity assets under management as of March 31, 2023

Vantage Surgical Solutions, which is backed by Pharos Capital, has acquired Kansas-based Ophthalmic Surgical Solutions, a provider of ophthalmic surgical equipment and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Vantage is a provider of mobilized surgical solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Duane and his highly successful organization, Ophthalmic Surgical Solutions, into the Vantage family and are excited about the geographical expansion this represents,” said Bradley Hill, CEO of Vantage Surgical Solutions in a statement. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and strengthens our commitment to delivering surgical innovations and exceptional services to the market. By combining our expertise and resources, we will be able to provide a wider range of solutions and deliver unparalleled value to rural health communities.”

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group invests in growing healthcare companies. Since inception, Pharos has over $1 billion of private equity assets under management as of March 31, 2023.