Pharos exits physical therapy practice group MOTION

Currently, MOTION has 59 clinic locations across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York.

Ed Miersch serves as CEO of MOTION

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group invests in healthcare companies

Pharos has has over $1.1 billion of private equity assets under management, as of December 31, 2022

Pharos Capital Group has sold its majority stake in MOTION, a physical therapy practice group. The buyer is Confluent Health. No financial terms were disclosed.

Currently, MOTION has 59 clinic locations across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New York.

On the sale, Jim Phillips, a partner at Pharos, said in a statement, “We are pleased that Pharos’s support allowed the company to address the pressing need for value-driven, tailored physical therapy services. MOTION’s dedication to developing a comprehensive physical therapy service model is helping improve the quality of life for clients of all ages in a growing number of communities. We wish CEO Ed Miersch and the entire MOTION team continued success with their new investment partners.”

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group invests in healthcare companies. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 58 companies and has over $1.1 billion of private equity assets under management as of December 31, 2022.