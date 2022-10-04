Phase 1 Equity taps Cusack as CEO

Cusack’s work background includes Golden Living, Adeptus Health, and AccentCare

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned, doctor-led private equity firm for orthodontists and pediatric dentists

DuneGlass Capital backs healthcare companies

Phase 1 Equity has named Kristen Cusack as CEO. Her appointment is effective October 1, 2022.

“Kristen’s deep experience will provide the strategic vision to accelerate the organization into the next phase of growth,” said Ryan Graham, co-founder of Phase 1 Equity and managing partner at DuneGlass Capital, which supports Doctor Equity growth DSOs like Phase 1 Equity, in a statement. “Kristen is well-poised to lead Phase 1 Equity as it continues to build a world-class doctor-centric organization that alleviates the burden of independent practice, while leveling the playing field to get doctors better economics.”

