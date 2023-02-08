Physician platform Tri-Valley secures investment from Webster

Ziegler was financial advisor to Tri-Valley on the transaction.

Webster Equity Partners has made an investment in Southern California-based physician platform Tri-Valley. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ziegler was financial advisor to Tri-Valley on the transaction.

“Webster’s investment will serve to further accelerate the company’s highly attractive growth opportunities, and we are very excited to advise Tri-Valley on this market-defining new partnership,” said Drew Braucht, a director in Ziegler’s healthcare corporate finance practice, in a statement.

Private Wealth Law, Inc. and McDermott Will & Emery LLP provided legal counsel to Tri-Valley while Goodwin Procter LLP and ReedSmith LLP served as legal counsel to Webster.

Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Webster Equity Partners invests in the branded consumer and healthcare services.