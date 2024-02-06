PineBridge wraps up third private credit fund at $1.7bn

The fundraising brings the firm's private credit platform to $5 billion.

PineBridge has closed its third private credit fund at $1.7 billion, beating its $1 billion target.

The fundraising brings the firm’s private credit platform to $5 billion.

PineBridge Private Credit III will focus on making directly originated senior secured loans to U.S.-based, sponsor-backed lower-middle-market companies, largely in the business services, consumer, healthcare, and specialty manufacturing sectors. Loans are typically provided to companies with EBITDA ranging from $7.5 million to $30 million.

Led by Jim Fisher, Pinebridge’s head of private credit as well as Doug Lyons, Brian Senatore, and Joe Taylor, the private credit team has committed $4.5 billion of capital to 79 portfolio companies to date.

“We are very excited to have our Private Credit III fundraise cross the finish line oversubscribed, hitting $1.7 billion,” said Fisher in a statement.

PineBridge managed $157.1 billion across global asset classes for investors around the world as of December 31, 2023.