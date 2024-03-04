Platinum Equity scores a big sale; Azra Kanji shares insights on starting her own firm; NEXUS launches

Good morning, Hubsters. MK Flynn here with the Wire.

Tomorrow, I’ll head to Orlando for PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit March 6-8.

See below for details on the summit. And stay tuned! I'll be sharing insights from NEXUS here on the Wire later in the week.

Another project we’ve been working on at PE Hub and Buyouts is our annual Women in PE special report, which showcases 10 “rockstars” each year. Our report on the Class of 2024 debuted on Friday.

I profiled Azra Kanji, a 20-year veteran of Abry Partners who founded Astira Capital Partners last year and quickly raised an inaugural fund. I’ll share an excerpt from my story on Kanji, below.

But first, let’s look at some PE dealmaking news on a busy Monday, with Platinum Equity announcing a big exit this morning.

Deal of the day

Platinum Equity has agreed to sell Yak, a Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based provider of ground protection and temporary roadway solutions, to United Rentals for about $1.1 billion, Iris Dorbian reports. The deal is expected to close later this quarter.

Platinum acquired a controlling stake in Yak from Jones Companies and Beasley Forest Products in 2018.

“Over the past six years we worked with the Yak team to transform the business,” said Platinum co-president Jacob Kotzubei in a statement. “Yak has evolved into a well-managed, diversified industry leader ready to take the next step as part of United Rentals.”

The Yak exit marks the second time Platinum has sold a business to United Rentals. Back in 2018, the Los Angeles buyout shop founded by Tom Gores sold Blueline Rentals to United Rentals for $2.1 billion.

Platinum made 3.5x its investment on that deal, sources told PE Hub at the time.

There have been a lot of deal announcements this morning. See PE Hub’s News Briefs page for ongoing coverage.

Starting from scratch

The opportunity “to start from scratch with a blank piece of paper and build a new culture” motivated Azra Kanji to leave Abry Partners after 20 years and launch Astira Capital Partners in May of 2023.

By October, the new firm, which is focused on buyouts of tech-enabled services and software businesses in North America, announced the final closing of its debut fund, Astira Capital Partners Fund I, with $675 million of institutional capital commitments.

As a testament to the good terms on which Kanji left the old firm, some of the investors in Astira are Abry partners. And she’s still on the board of three Abry-owned companies.

So why did she start a new firm? “To go back to a smaller team, with not as many strategies, and do the thing I love to do, which is investing in mid-market companies,” she says.

When asked to describe Astira’s investment thesis, Kanji says: “We believe our domain expertise and pattern recognition allows us to identify great companies and gives us conviction to meaningfully enhance growth by supporting areas such as go-to-market strategy, product development, data science, and strategic M&A.”

She’s looking forward to closing Astira’s first deals but is not in a rush.

“I’m excited about what’s in our pipeline, but I’m not sure about the timing of what’s actionable. It matters that deals fit with what we told people we were going to do. I’m hopeful we’ll do a couple of deals in 2024, but we’ll wait to do the right ones.”

When asked for examples of deals she worked on in the past at Abry that might provide insights on the kinds of deals she’s likely to do in the future at Astira, Kanji points to a pair of companies focused on driver safety that were sold in 2021. Apollo Impact bought Smart Start, and Stone Point Capital bought SambaSafety. Also in 2021, KKR bought Abry’s stake in Beacon Pointe, a registered investment advisory firm aimed at helping women reach their financial goals.

Kanji envisions a culture that rewards taking the time to get things right. “People are very quick to answer every question regardless of how good the answer is. They’re scared to say, ‘I don’t know.’ But often, that’s the most helpful thing to say. It means that’s something we need to figure out together. And it helps us figure out where we spend our time and attention. We might not do the deal, or if we do the deal, we go in with our eyes wide open.”

See you at NEXUS!

We’ve got an unprecedented lineup of thought leaders speaking at NEXUS later this week, including Carlyle’s David Rubenstein, KKR’s Scott Nuttall and Oaktree’s Howard Marks.

On Thursday, I’ll be conducting a Fireside Chat with Thoma Bravo’s Orlando Bravo. We’ll discuss the current climate for tech deals and the role private equity plays in building tech companies, or “turning great innovators into great businesses,” as he puts it.

I’m also chairing the Dealmaking Track, featuring Pam Hendrickson, vice chairman and COO of the Riverside Company and chairman of the board of the American Investment Council; Suzanne Yoon, founder and CEO of Kinzie Capital Partners; Andi Klein, managing partner, head of Triton Smaller Mid-Cap; and Kate Faust, partner, Rockwood Equity Partners.

I can’t wait to see you there!

And in the meantime, PE Hub Europe editor Craig McGlashan will be back with you tomorrow.

