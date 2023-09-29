Platinum Equity to buy majority stake in C&B from Littlejohn

C&B is a distributor of commercial door and security integration services.

Platinum Equity has signed a definitive agreement to acquire majority interest in Cook & Boardman (C&B), a distributor of commercial door and security integration services, from Littlejohn.

C&B is based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It provides wood doors, locks, doorframes, and other related building components for non-residential applications.

“C&B competes in a highly fragmented industry with meaningful opportunities to grow organically and through additional M&A,” said Nathan Eldridge, Platinum Equity MD. “We expect to continue building scale in core markets while further expanding in specialty categories like safety and security.”

Littlejohn is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies. It has around $8 billion in regulatory assets under management.

Beverly Hills, California-based Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with around $47 billion of assets under management. Its current building products portfolio includes Jeld Wen's Australasia business, Cabinetworks and PGS.

Latham & Watkins will provide legal counsel and Willkie Farr & Gallagher will provide debt financing counsel to Platinum Equity.