Platinum Equity to sell Hunterstown power generation facility

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

Platinum Equity acquired the facility in 2018 from GenOn, a unit of NRG Energy Inc, which had filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2017

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Platinum Equity on the sale

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management

Platinum Equity has agreed to sell the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-based Hunterstown power generation facility to LS Power. No financial terms were disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

“Hunterstown is an outstanding asset that has benefited from meaningful investment under our watch and has performed well operationally during our ownership,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson in a statement. “It serves PJM, the largest electricity market in the United States, and has generated strong recurring revenue.”

Platinum Equity acquired the facility in 2018 from GenOn, a unit of NRG Energy Inc, which had filed for bankruptcy protection in June 2017.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Platinum Equity on the sale of Hunterstown and Latham & Watkins LLP is providing legal counsel to Platinum Equity.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.