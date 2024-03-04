Platinum Equity to sell matting provider Yak to United Rentals for $1.1bn

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Platinum Equity acquired a controlling stake in Yak in 2018 from Jones Companies and Beasley Forest Products

Houlihan Lokey and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC have provided certain assistance to Platinum Equity in connection on the sale of Yak, with Morgan Lewis providing legal counsel

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management

Platinum Equity has agreed to sell Yak, a Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based matting provider of ground protection and temporary roadway solutions, to United Rentals Inc for about $1.1 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Platinum Equity acquired a controlling stake in Yak in 2018 from Jones Companies and Beasley Forest Products.

“Over the past six years we worked with the Yak team to transform the business using the full range of Platinum’s M&A&O tool kit,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei in a statement. “Yak has evolved into a well-managed, diversified industry leader ready to take the next step as part of United Rentals.”

The Yak divestiture marks the second time Platinum Equity has sold a business to United Rentals. In 2018, United Rentals acquired Blueline Rentals from Platinum Equity for $2.1 billion.

Houlihan Lokey and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC have provided certain assistance to Platinum Equity in connection with the sale of Yak. Morgan Lewis is providing legal counsel to Platinum Equity.

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity has approximately $47 billion of assets under management.