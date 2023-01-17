Platte River-backed GME Supply acquires safety equipment distributor Farwest

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, GME is a provider of fall protection, safety equipment and gear for at-height workers, infrastructure and construction.

GME Supply, which is backed by Platte River Equity, has acquired California-based Farwest, a distributor of safety equipment and tools for professional line workers and utility employees. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, GME is a provider of fall protection, safety equipment, and gear for at-height workers, infrastructure, and construction.

“Platte River Equity welcomes the Farwest team members to the GME organization. The acquisition expands GME’s supplier relationships and presence in the utility market, mirroring how prior acquisitions have enhanced GME’s presence in other infrastructure-related industries,” said Mike Reilly, vice president of Platte River Equity in a statement.

Farwest was founded in 1993.

Based in Denver, Platte River Equity targets lower middle market industrial companies.

The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund.