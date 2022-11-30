Power Sustainable closes sustainable energy infrastructure fund at C$600m

Vintage II’s investors included founding partners Desjardins Group, Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and Après-demain

Power Sustainable has closed Vintage II of its Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership, raising C$600 million of additional commitments.

Vintage II’s investors included pension funds, financial institutions, institutional investors and family offices. Among them were founding partners Desjardins Group, Empower Annuity Insurance Company of America and Après-demain, as well as Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the Coutu Family Office and Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan.

Power Sustainable, a sustainable investment manager, is an affiliate of Montreal-based financial services holding company Power Corp of Canada. Power Sustainable has about $4.2 billion of assets under management.

“We are thrilled by the new commitments from our investors that bring the total committed capital of PSEIP to $1.6 billion,” said Olivier Desmarais, chairman and CEO of Power Sustainable in a statement. “In this volatile market, PSEIP’s fast growth is a testament to the team’s robust strategy, impactful investments, and exceptional deployment capabilities. Moreover, it is another important milestone in our journey to catalyze capital in support of the transition towards a low-carbon global economy.”

The Power Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Partnership is led by managing partner Pierre-Olivier Perras and partner John Pires.