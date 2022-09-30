PPC appoints Vavruska and Brown as VPs

Both will identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in mid-market companies in the manufactured products and services sectors.

Prior to joining Pritzker, Vavruska worked in investment banking at Citi

Brown joins PPC after receiving his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business

Before that, Brown was an associate at Madison Dearborn Partners after beginning his career in investment banking at Citi

Pritzker Private Capital has named Marisa Vavruska and Spenser Brown as vice presidents on its investment team.

Both will identify and evaluate new investment opportunities in mid-market companies in the manufactured products and services sectors. Also, Vavruska and Brown will help support PPC’s existing family of companies on strategic planning and growth initiatives including the identification, execution and integration of add-on acquisitions.

Vavruska, who was promoted from senior associate, will continue to work with companies across PPC’s target sectors of manufactured products and services. Prior to joining Pritzker, Vavruska worked in investment banking at Citi after starting her career as a management consultant at PwC. Vavruska received her MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her BA from Amherst College.

Brown joins PPC as a vice president focused on the manufactured products sector after receiving his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Previously, Brown was an associate at Madison Dearborn Partners after beginning his career in investment banking at Citi. Brown received B.S. degrees in industrial engineering and business management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering, where he was also a member of the hockey team.

“We are delighted to promote Marisa and add Spenser as we continue to attract and develop talent for our exceptional team,” said Michael Nelson, head of investing at Pritzker Private Capital, in a statement. “Marisa has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and acumen while supporting multiple new opportunities and initiatives over the last two years. Spenser brings meaningful experience evaluating and supporting investments in our sectors and will be a great addition to our team. I am confident both Marisa and Spenser will be stewards of our core values as we continue to bring our differentiated family direct investing approach to leading middle-market companies.”

Pritzker Private Capital backs middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors