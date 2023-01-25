PPC-backed Valicor acquires wastewater treatment provider CWE

Valicor is a provider of wastewater treatment and recycling services

Valicor, which is backed by Pritzker Private Capital, has Dayton, Ohio-based acquired Clean Water Environmental, a provider of wastewater treatment and recycling services. The seller is Hunting Dog Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Valicor is a provider of wastewater treatment and recycling services.

With the addition of CWE, Valicor now operates 29 facilities across 14 states and recycles more than 300 million gallons of wastewater annually.

On the deal, Ben Barry, a vice president at Pritzker Private Capital, said in a statement, “CWE is a highly strategic partnership for Valicor. The addition of the CWE team and the company’s differentiated technology will further Valicor’s commitment to environmental stewardship and strengthen its service offering in Ohio and the surrounding region. We are thrilled to support Valicor as they honor CWE’s legacy and continue to build a national platform.”

Bentley Associates was financial advisor to Clean Water Environmental and Hunting Dog Capital in this transaction.

Pritzker Private Capital invests in middle-market companies in the manufactured products and services sectors.