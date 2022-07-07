PPC expands operations group with two hires

Pritzker Private Capital has named Anish Sharan as head of digital transformation and Tim Giulianelli as vice president of automation.

Sharan joins from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where he was director of transformation and execution

Previously, Giulianelli worked at Jabil Packaging Solutions, where he was senior global automation engineer

PPC backs middle-market companies in the manufactured products and services sectors

Pritzker Private Capital has named Anish Sharan as head of digital transformation and Tim Giulianelli as vice president of automation.

They will be joining PPC’s operations group.

In his new role, Sharan will support the adoption of digital capabilities while Giulianelli will support the evaluation and implementation of technology and automation systems across manufacturing and production facilities.

“We have strong conviction that enhancing our capabilities to support the growth of our companies will enhance our reputation as an excellent partner for management teams,” said David Gau, head of PPC’s operations group, in a statement. “Anish and Tim bring deep experience in digital and automation, which we have identified as key areas of opportunity for our companies. Their expertise is an exciting complement to talent already in our Operations Group, and I look forward to collaborating with them as we help our companies build sustained value.”

Sharan joins from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, where he was director of transformation and execution, responsible for driving digitization, technology modernization and enterprise transformation initiatives. He previously held senior digital operations, e-commerce and technology-focused roles at The Nielsen Company, Leo Burnett Worldwide and Motorola.

Giulianelli joins from Jabil Packaging Solutions, where he was senior global automation engineer overseeing the company’s automation and manufacturing engineering team in executing multi-million-dollar automation and robotics programs. He previously held various manufacturing and automation engineering roles at API Technologies and Erie Plastics.

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors.