Presidio Investors names Saade as operating partner

Presidio Investors has named Javier Saade as an operating partner.

Earlier in his career, Saade held leadership, operational and investing roles at McKinsey & Company, Booz Allen & Hamilton, Bridgewater Associates, Paradigm Ventures, Abbott Laboratories and Air America, a media company he co-founded. He also served as associate administrator, chief of investment and innovation of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Also, Saade concurrently served on the Committee for Small & Emerging Companies of the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, subsequently served on the Presidential Transition at the Department of Treasury, and currently serves on the Advisory Committee on Trade Policy & Negotiations at the White House.

On the appointment Karl Schade, managing partner, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Javier to our team as our newest operating partner. With an exceptional background in strategy, policy, and operations, he brings a wealth of expertise that will undoubtedly elevate our firm’s capabilities. We are excited to collaborate with Javier as we continue to navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry, driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients.”

