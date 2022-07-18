Pretium hires Ramaswamy as chief digital and technology officer

Prior to Boeing, Ramaswamy was vice president of IT, technology and integrations for JetBlue

Earlier in his career, Ramaswamy held various roles at JD Power, Citigroup and Standard & Poor’s

Founded in 2012, Pretium has over $45 billion of assets under management

Pretium has named Ramki Ramaswamy as chief digital and technology officer. The appointment was effective immediately.

In this role, Ramaswamy will leverage technology across Pretium’s operating and portfolio companies to maintain the firm’s competitive advantage and to drive additional business value as Pretium scales. He will be a member of the firm’s executive committee.

He joins Pretium from Boeing, where he most recently served as chief information officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing all digital strategy, developing innovative technological solutions and modernizing systems. Prior to Boeing, Ramaswamy was vice president of IT, technology and integrations for JetBlue, where he led the technological development across cloud, big data, artificial intelligence and agile solutions to build revenue and increase customer satisfaction.

“Pretium is entering a new era of technological innovation. As we continue to deploy a growing base of capital across Pretium’s complementary investment strategies, technology and the scalability of our platforms will play a critical role in our ongoing success, including our ability to consistently deliver value to our stakeholders,” said Don Mullen, founder and CEO of Pretium, in a statement. “Ramki has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and delivering innovative digital solutions for multifaceted, high-growth businesses. I am thrilled to welcome him to the team to build Pretium’s technology roadmap for the future.”

Earlier in his career, Ramaswamy held various application development and software delivery roles at JD Power, Citigroup’s global wealth management business and Standard & Poor’s equity research division.

Ramaswamy holds a bachelor of technology from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Pretium is a specialized investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. Founded in 2012, Pretium has over $45 billion of assets under management.