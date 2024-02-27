Pretium inks investment from HPC

The capital infusion will be used to support the growth of Pretium's existing strategies.

Hunter Point Capital has made a minority investment in Pretium, a New York-based investment firm focused on U.S. residential real estate, residential credit, and corporate credit. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Pretium’s strategic focus and execution have accelerated its growth into a multi-strategy firm with a national presence and an expanding opportunity set,” said Avi Kalichstein, CEO and co-founder of HPC in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the talented team at Pretium as the firm builds on its success and expands its platform. Under Don’s leadership and with the recent addition of Jon Pruzan as president, Pretium is at an exciting inflection point.”

Founded in 2012, Pretium has more than $50 billion of assets.

Based in New York City, HPC invests in the middle market. The firm was founded in 2020.