Pretium taps Pruzan as president

Pretium has named Jonathan Pruzan as president and member of the executive committee. In this newly created role, Pruzan will oversee many of Pretium’s strategic and operational initiatives, reporting to Don Mullen, Pretium’s founder and CEO.

Pruzan is a former chief operating officer, chief financial officer and head of corporate strategy at Morgan Stanley. Prior to these positions, Pruzan built his career as an investment banker and was head of the Global Financial Institutions Group.

“Adding a strategic leader of Jon’s caliber demonstrates the strength of Pretium’s model and market position as one of the leading investors in real estate and credit,” said Mullen in a statement. “Pretium is a fast-growing, integrated firm that supports the entire asset lifecycle by embracing opportunity where others resist complexity. Jon is part of an elite class of financial services leaders, having excelled as an operating executive and a dealmaker. At a time of significant consolidation in the asset management space, we look forward to benefiting from Jon’s long history of success driving organic growth and identifying compelling acquisitions and partnerships to take the firm to the next level.”

Headquartered in New York, Pretium has more than $50 billion of assets. Pretium was founded in 2012.