Primary care platform Rise Health secures investments from Lorient Capital and Martis Capital

The partnership will allow Rise Health to accelerate growth across the Southwest U.S.

Rise Health was founded in 2021 by Keith Pinter, Justin Dangel, Joseph Whitner and Despierta

Lorient is focused on healthcare service and technology companies

Based in San Francisco, and Washington, DC, Martis Capital targets the healthcare industry

Lorient Capital and Martis Capital have made an investment in Rise Health, a newly launched primary care platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with an innovative and experienced management team at Rise Health that have spent their careers dedicated to clinical and operation excellence,” said Jordan Broome, a managing partner at Lorient Capital in a statement. “We have a shared vision to usher in the next generation of value-based care that is focused on partnering with primary care practices to help them evolve into the linchpin and quarterback of the care continuum they were always meant to be.”

The partnership will allow Rise Health to accelerate growth across the Southwest U.S.

Rise Health was founded in 2021 by Keith Pinter, Justin Dangel, Joseph Whitner and Despierta.

Lorient is focused on healthcare service and technology companies.

Based in San Francisco, and Washington, DC, Martis Capital targets the healthcare industry.

Based in Miami, Despierta is a venture studio that focused on healthcare innovations.