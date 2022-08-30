Princeton Equity Group recruits Tanco as operating partner

In this role, Tanco will work closely with the Princeton investment team to evaluate acquisitions and with the firm's portfolio company management teams to enhance growth and strategic efforts.

Princeton Equity Group has named Christopher P. Tanco as an operating partner. He will be based in the firm’s Dallas office.

In this role, Tanco will work closely with the Princeton investment team to evaluate acquisitions and with the firm’s portfolio company management teams to enhance growth and strategic efforts.

Before joining Princeton, Tanco was executive vice president and chief operating officer at 7-Eleven. Prior to 7-Eleven, Tanco spent 17 years at Yum! Brands, having served in various leadership roles across operations (domestically and internationally), franchise, and general management.

Doug Kennealey, a co-managing partner of Princeton Equity Group, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Princeton team. He has a tremendous breadth and depth of experiences across some of the world’s leading franchise and multi-unit brands. We are humbled to have him on the team and think he will be an invaluable resource to our founder and management team partners.”

Princeton Equity Group invests in franchisor and multi-unit companies.