Pritzker-backed Vertellus buys Polyscope Polymers

Vertellus, which is backed by Pritzker Private Capital, has acquired Polyscope Polymers, a provider of specialty additives for coatings, electronics applications and engineering polymers. No financial terms were disclosed.

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertellus, a manufacturer of specialty materials for various personal care, performance coatings, polymer additives, healthcare and food & beverage markets, today announced it has acquired Polyscope Polymers B.V. (“Polyscope”), a global leader in specialty additives for coatings, electronics applications and engineering polymers. With the addition of Polyscope’s complementary product portfolio and advanced manufacturing capabilities, Vertellus expands its European production capabilities and extends its reach in high-growth end markets.

Polyscope is a global leader in the development and production of styrene maleic anhydride (SMA®) copolymers necessary for product applications across the electronic, automotive and specialty coatings & ink markets. With its innovative technology and engineering capabilities, Polyscope is well-positioned to capitalize on growth in these expanding markets. Polyscope operates a state-of-the-art production facility strategically located in Geleen, The Netherlands, and serves as a key partner to more than 300 customers across over 35 countries.

John Van Hulle, CEO of Vertellus, said, “Polyscope adds a complementary portfolio of high-quality solutions, a track record of innovation and a world-class global platform in attractive end markets to Vertellus. Together we will serve our customers with a unique product offering and our shared value-driven approach. I am pleased to welcome the Polyscope team to Vertellus.”

Patrick Muezers, Polyscope CEO, said, “Vertellus is the ideal partner to support the company’s next phase of growth and innovation. We will be able to leverage Vertellus’ global resources, capabilities and strong market leadership to better serve our customers and bring our high-quality products to additional customers throughout our markets.”

Thomas Chadwick, Principal at Pritzker Private Capital, added, “This highly strategic acquisition strengthens Vertellus’ global platform and positions the combined company for growth. We look forward to continuing to support the Vertellus and Polyscope teams as they serve customers with innovative, high-quality products and services.”

About Vertellus

Vertellus is a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials and key ingredients for fundamental consumer necessities. With a growing portfolio of solutions, Vertellus is dedicated to becoming the preferred global supplier of specialty ingredients and innovative materials that enhance quality of life, support health and wellness and enable customers to deliver value-added solutions. Vertellus technology can be found in personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, nutraceuticals, food & beverages, performance coatings, transportation additives and more. Headquartered in Indianapolis and founded in 1857, Vertellus has more than 1,300 employees across 15 international research and manufacturing facilities. Vertellus is a Responsible Care® company. For more information, visit www.vertellus.com.