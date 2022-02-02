Pritzker Private Capital hires Rebecca Converse as head of global strategy partnerships

Converse joins from Cycle Communications, which she founded and led as managing principal. She also led IR and marketing at Wind Point Partners.

Pritzker Private Capital hired Rebecca Converse as head of global strategy partnerships to work with the firm’s family and institutional investors, as well as oversee Pritzker’s events, marketing and communications teams. Converse joins from Cycle Communications, which she founded and led as managing principal. She also led IR and marketing at Wind Point Partners.

Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC”), a leader in family direct investing, today announced that Rebecca Converse has joined the firm as Head of Global Strategic Partnerships. Ms. Converse will spearhead PPC’s efforts to develop and strengthen relationships with the firm’s premier group of long-term focused family and institutional investors, as well as oversee PPC’s events, marketing and communications team.

“Rebecca is a talented investor relations, marketing and communications leader with more than 20 years of private capital experience. We are thrilled she is joining the PPC family,” said Paul Carbone, President and Managing Partner of PPC. “Our ability to foster long-term partnerships with like-minded families and investors is a key pillar of our differentiated approach. I am confident Rebecca will play an important role as we continue to grow our franchise and deploy capital from our committed club of partners.”

“I am excited to join the Pritzker Private Capital team that is rooted in its core values of honesty, integrity and loyalty, focused on the importance of ESG principles and committed to building businesses for the right duration,” said Ms. Converse. “I look forward to working alongside PPC’s investment and operating professionals to advance the firm’s distinctive approach and to build on its success as a pioneer in the family direct investing market.”

Prior to joining Pritzker Private Capital, Ms. Converse founded and served as Managing Principal of Cycle Communications, a consulting group focused on developing investor relations and communications initiatives for private capital firms. She previously oversaw the investor relations, marketing and communications functions at Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. Ms. Converse received her M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and her B.A. from the University of Michigan.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.