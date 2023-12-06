Pritzker Private Capital promotes Cardona and Chadwick to investment partners

Cardona joined PPC in 2014 as an associate and Chadwick came on board as a vice president in 2017

Pritzker Private Capital has promoted Anthony Cardona and Thomas Chadwick to investment partners. Their new appointments become effective January 1, 2024.

Cardona joined PPC in 2014 as an associate and Chadwick came on board as a vice president in 2017. Prior to joining PPC, Cardona was an investment banking analyst at Lincoln International. Chadwick formerly was an associate at Madison Dearborn Capital Partners and an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank.

On these promotions, Michael Nelson, a managing partner and head of investing at PPC, said in a statement, “These promotions are representative of the strong depth of talent of our team and our philosophy of promoting from within. Both Anthony and Thomas have been integral members of PPC for many years, driving positive business outcomes, building strong relationships with management teams and mentoring and developing internal talent.”

PPC invests in the middle market. The firm targets the manufactured products and services sectors.