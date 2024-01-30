Pritzker Private Capital taps Gibson as operating partner

In this role, Gibson will work closely with PPC’s manufactured products companies to support strategic growth and commercial advancements.

Pritzker Private Capital has named Dwight Gibson as an operating partner.

In this role, Gibson will work closely with PPC’s manufactured products companies to support strategic growth and commercial advancements.

“On behalf of all of us at PPC, we are excited to welcome Dwight into the Operating Partner role,” said David Gau, president and head of operations in a statement. “I am confident that Dwight’s deep industrial expertise, leadership experience, and impressive track record of driving long-term growth will help further our mission of building family and entrepreneur-owned businesses.”

Gibson joins PPC from BlueLinx Corporation where he most recently served as president and CEO. Prior to joining BlueLinx, Mr. Gibson held the role of chief commercial officer at SPX Flow. Before SPX Flow, Mr. Gibson spent 12 years at Trane Technologies, formerly known as Ingersoll Rand, where he held a variety of senior management roles.

PPC targets middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors.