Private dental network Smile Source grabs investment from Incline

Incline Equity Partners has made an investment in Smile Source, a Kingwood, Texas-based private dental network.

“Smile Source is an impressive platform in the attractive dental services market that provides meaningful economic and clinical benefits to independent practices,” said Bob Erwin, a partner at Incline, in a statement. “Their strong value proposition has allowed them to build a large, defensible network of loyal members. There is significant opportunity for further expansion through investing in sales and marketing, vendor partnerships and member support.”

Smile Source was founded in 2006. According to its website, it has 625 member locations and over 1,000 dentists.

