Private equity-backed Foodtastic to buy QSR brand Noodlebox

Foodtastic, backed by Oaktree Capital Management and JHR Capital, has agreed to acquire Noodlebox, an Abbotsford, British Columbia-based quick service restaurant (QSR) brand.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

“We are delighted to welcome Noodlebox into the Foodtastic family,” said Peter Mammas, president and CEO of Foodtastic, in a statement. “Noodlebox’s reputation as a top-tier quick service restaurant brand aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional dining experiences to our customers. We look forward to working closely with all our new franchisees and driving the growth of the Noodlebox brand across Canada.”

Last year, Foodtastic closed a C$175 million revolving debt facility, led by National Bank of Canada, to fund acquisitions.