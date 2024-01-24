Private equity-backed Lemay merges with Fusion Énergie

Based in Montreal, Lemay is an architecture and design company

Lemay is backed by CDPQ, National Bank of Canada and Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

The acquisition of Fusion will result in an integrated offering covering buildings’ entire lifecycles from design to operation

Lemay, backed by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), National Bank of Canada and Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, has acquired Fusion Énergie, a Laval, Quebec-based provider of energy saving and control tools.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1994, Fusion offers energy performance and control systems engineering to the installation, programming, commissioning and operation of electromechanical equipment. It provides owners and managers of hospitality, residential, commercial and institutional buildings a range of energy management and optimization services.

The two companies aim to accelerate the built environment’s transition to carbon neutrality, according to a statement. Lemay’s acquisition of Fusion will result in an integrated offering covering buildings’ entire lifecycles from design to operation.

“CDPQ is proud to be partnered with Lemay since 2014 and to support its growth plans through acquisitions, both here and abroad,” said Kim Thomassin, executive VP and head of Québec at CDPQ. “This transaction will promote the development of sustainable solutions in architecture and real estate, while furthering the innovative ambitions of this award-winning Québec architectural firm.”

CDPQ is a global investment group that invests on behalf of Quebec public pension and insurance plans.