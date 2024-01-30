Private equity expects megadeal rise; Pritzker Private Capital, Garnett Station hire operating partners

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

Will megadeals make a comeback in 2024? That’s certainly the view of the majority of private equity firms and CEOs surveyed by EY in a new report this morning. We dive into the numbers on that one.

Elsewhere we’ve got more private equity firms boosting operations, with Pritzker Private Capital and Garnett Station Partners each hiring operating partners.

Looking in-depth at value creation, Obey Martin Manayiti speaks to Warburg Pincus’ Ashutosh Somani about how the firm grew childcare center software business Procare Solutions before its recent exit.

Finishing up, we take a look at a fresh deal involving CenterOak Partners and Summit Partners in a sector that’s had a busy start to the year – car parts and services.

Megadeals

We’re starting off with some pretty bullish news, with 71 percent of private equity leaders expecting a rise in M&A megadeals above $10 billion and eight in 10 CEOs expecting the same, according to a new survey from EY.

Seventy percent of the private equity respondents expect a rise in corporate divestment or carveout activity this year. It was the first time that EY’s CEO survey, which gauges the views of 1,200 global CEOs across 21 countries, included private equity voices. They came from 21 countries and across a range of sizes of AUM.

Some 36 percent of CEOs are “actively pursuing” M&A deals in the next 12 months, with a further 29 percent looking to divest. The US was the most attractive target region cited, followed by Japan, the UK, China and India. Manufacturing topped the sector list, followed by banking and capital markets, insurance, consumer products and mobility.

The CEO section of the report also mirrored something we’ve seen a lot of in private equity over the last year.

CEOs are focusing on strategic transformation, with 58 percent looking to accelerate this process, up from 21 percent in July. Just 5 percent have no transformation plans, well down from 37 percent in July. Some of that work is internal rather than M&A however, with primary areas of focus including efficiency enhancements and cost management strategies, as well as technology adoption.

That ties with a big focus last year for private equity firms to focus on growing existing portfolio companies rather than making new investments amid a tricky dealmaking environment.

GPs still seem to be focusing on this area, including via hires.

Pritzker Private Capital has named Dwight Gibson as an operating partner, tasking him to support the strategic growth and commercial advancements of its manufactured products companies.

Gibson joins PPC from BlueLinx Corporation where he most recently served as president and CEO.

Meanwhile, Garnett Station Partners has hired former Code Ninjas CEO Justin Nihiser as operating partner. Nihiser will work with the Garnett Station investment team to execute its growth strategy in the child education and enrichment markets.

Payments strategy

Sticking with child services and business growth, Warburg Pincus had the payments business model to thank for helping it grow childcare center management software and payments processing Procare Solutions before selling it for $1.86 billion to Roper Technologies earlier in January, managing director Ashutosh Somani told Obey Martin Manayiti.

Even in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment, the company benefited as many childcare centers signed up. “Because Procare makes most of its money through payments, it has an interesting dynamic where as customers grow, classroom size grows and tuition increases,” said Somani. “That actually benefits Procare because the company is paid as a percent of the payments volume it processes.”

Procare serves more than 37,000 childcare centers in the US, providing a range of services that help administrators maintain a core system of records and workflow for operational, compliance, staffing, billing and accounting functions, including payments.

The company was also a winner from the covid pandemic as many childcare providers went digital, he said – even though it was “scary in the short term.”

Check out the full interview for more, including Procare’s add-on strategy and Somani’s thoughts on the wider exit market.

Engine of growth

Switching gear to a sector that’s had plenty of traffic, and CenterOak Partners has sold CollisionRight, a provider of auto body repair services, to Summit Partners.

Since its formation in 2020, CollisionRight’s network has expanded to more than 85 repair centers across nine states. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

“During CenterOak’s investment, CollisionRight grew revenue six-fold and became the sixth largest collision repair operator in the US,” said Jason Sutherland, a managing partner of CenterOak, in a statement.

The car parts and services sector has seen plenty of action in January. For a roundup, check out this listicle from Michael Schoeck, which features deals by Brookfield, CenterGate, Monomoy, MPE and O2.

OK that’s all from me today. Chris Witkowsky will be with you tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig