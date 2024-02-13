Private equity hungry for consumer deals; Yellow Wood’s Yanagi reveals ChapStick deal motivation

US consumer confidence is at a two-year high, according to some metrics, and private equity looks to be trying to ride that wave with the consumer and retail sector in vogue.

Snack companies are enjoying particular interest – fittingly on Mardi Gras – with Valor Equity Partners-backed Rind Snacks this morning acquiring a granola business and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice wrapping up its acquisition of a snack maker.

From lip-licking to lip protecting, Rafael Canton then speaks to Tad Yanagi at Yellow Wood to hear how consumers’ willingness to spend on beauty and personal care products drove the acquisition of lip balm brand ChapStick via portfolio company Suave Brands.

We then have a shoutout for PEI Group’s upcoming NEXUS 2024 event and a reminder to send in your nominations for Deal of the Year.

Snack hungry

US consumer confidence rose to 114.8 in January, up from 108.0 in December and the highest level since December 2021, according to the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index.

That was likely down to slower inflation, anticipated lower interest rates and favorable employment conditions, according to a statement from the New York-headquartered thinktank – although the report came out before a consumer price index print this morning that was up 0.3 percent on the month, higher than economists expected.

But private equity certainly seems confident in the consumer sector.

Valor Equity Partners this morning said that its portfolio company Rind Snacks had acquired Small Batch Organics, a maker of granola products. Small Batch’s products will be rebranded as Rind over the course of the year.

Meanwhile, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice has acquired snack maker Shearer’s Foods from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

CD&R first announced that it had agreed to acquire Massillon, Ohio-based Shearer’s back in December.

Private equity is also betting on Europeans’ desire for snacks. Over on PE Hub Europe we covered Ardian last week acquiring a minority stake in My Pie, a producer and distributor of hot snacks to supermarkets in France, for instance.

There could be even more to come from the snack food sector. Michael Schoeck has a roundup here of potential snack food deals, involving private equity firms Blue Road Capital, Brynwood Partners and Union Capital Associates.

Beauty is in the eye of the PE-holder

Consumers just can’t get enough of beauty and personal care products, even when money was tight during the covid-19 pandemic, Yellow Wood Partners partner Tad Yanagi told PE Hub’s Rafael Canton.

In January, the Boston-based PE firm’s portfolio company Suave Brands announced it was acquiring lip balm brand ChapStick from Haleon, a consumer healthcare company based in Weybridge, England. The deal was valued at $430 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

By Yellow Wood’s analysis, the ChapStick brand “had been de-prioritized under Haleon over the last several years,” Yanagi told Rafael. “And you could see that through their focus and how they had been pulling back on some of their consumer marketing spend.”

Yellow Wood was attracted to a few consumer research stats that showcased the strength of the ChapStick brand. It had 80 percent-plus brand awareness as well as the highest conversion and retention rate in the category. There was also a noticeable stat in future purchase intent and brand loyalty. Of consumers that used ChapStick in the past 12 months, 94 percent said they would either definitely buy or probably buy the brand again.

Yanagi said there are three core areas that Yellow Wood believes can accelerate brand growth: sales, product innovation and marketing.

Check out the full interview for more on Yellow Wood’s carve-out strategy and Yanagi’s thoughts on the wider consumer segment.

Like with snacks, we’ve also seen plenty of personal care deals over on PE Hub Europe. They include Verlinvest taking a minority stake in skincare company Cible Skin and Vendis Capital investing in cosmetics retailer and distributor Skins Cosmetics.

