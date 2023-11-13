Priveq-backed Integracare adds-on Living Assistance Services

Founded in 2000, Living Assistance Services has served thousands of clients and families throughout Toronto

Integracare, a portfolio company of Priveq Capital Funds, has acquired Living Assistance Services, a personal support services and home healthcare provider based in Toronto.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Toronto, Integracare provides a range of private nursing care services to individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Priveq led the buyout of the company in 2016.

“Living Assistance Services has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality care possible,” said Lee Grunberg, president and CEO of Integrecare, in a statement. “Given Integracare’s over 30 years experience in the industry, our award-winning services, and our market leading position in the GTA in family-funded home care, we believe that we can only improve and expand services for Living Assistance Services’ clients.”

Founded in 1994, Priveq Capital Funds manages several private equity portfolios with assets of C$85 million.