Promus-backed Quest Products snaps up outdoor itch relief products maker Tec Labs

Quest Products, which is backed by Promus Equity Partners, has acquired Tec Labs, an Oregon-based provider of over-the-counter pharmaceutical dermatological preparations. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Steve Smith, chairman of the board/co-founder of Tec Labs said in a statement, “I am very proud of what the team has accomplished to build both the Tecnu and Licefreee brands into leading brands in their respective categories so consumers can solve their issues with the most effective and non-toxic solutions. My father and Co-Founder, Dr. Robert Smith, if he were alive today, would be extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished over the decades, and even more excited about the opportunity of merging these two great companies together.”

Jordan Ramis provided legal representation. Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren provided legal counsel to Quest.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Company provided a senior credit facility.

Tec Labs was founded in 1977 by a former Mead Johnson executive, chemical engineer Robert L. Smith.

