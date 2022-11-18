Prospect Partners recaps cybersecurity firm Entech

Jake Spanberger, Buddy Martin, David Spire and Jeremy Stakely will continue to lead Entech.

Prospect Partners has recapitalized Florida-based Entech, a managed tech and cybersecurity service provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Entech is a highly respected organization with an unmatched reputation and market-leading position in the Southwest Florida market. The company has built an industry-leading and scalable model based on superior customer service and providing advanced technology and security solutions to its customers,” said Brad O’Dell, a partner at Prospect Partners, in a statement.

Entech’s day-to-day management structure will remain unchanged as the company will continue to be led by Jake Spanberger, Buddy Martin, David Spire and Jeremy Stakely.

FOCUS Investment Banking was financial advisor to Entech on the transaction.

Founded in 1998, Prospect Partners invests in pre-middle market companies.