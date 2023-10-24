Providence-backed Outfront Media to sell Canadian biz to Bell Media

Outfront Media is an out-of-home advertising signage and display provider in the US and Canada.

Outfront Media, a portfolio company of Providence Equity Partners, has agreed to sell its Canadian business to Bell Media.

The purchase price is C$410 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments and a holdback. The deal is expected to close in 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Outfront Media is an out-of-home advertising signage and display provider in the US and Canada. Outfront’s Canadian business generated revenues of $91.9 million in 2022.

Based in Toronto, Bell Media is a content creation company with assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media. It is an affiliate of BCE, the holding company for Bell Canada.

Stewart Johnston, senior vice president, sales and sports of Bell Media, said in a statement: “The out of home category continues to grow in importance as a mass reach advertising vehicle, while digital formats allow for greater targeting capabilities. Outfront’s diverse array of Canadian assets reinforces Astral’s dedication to delivering impactful, multi-channel marketing solutions, while accelerating Bell Media’s digital strategy. The synergy between Outfront’s established expertise and our commitment to driving innovation will provide clients with tremendous opportunities on a true coast-to-coast footprint.”

In 2020, Providence led the purchase of $400 million in Outfront Media’s newly issued convertible preferred stock. Ares Management also invested.

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Providence is a private equity firm focused on media, communications, education and information investments.

Solomon Partners is acting as financial advisor to Outfront Media and Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Davies, Ward, Phillips & Vineberg are serving as legal advisors. National Bank Financial is acting as financial advisor to Bell Media and Blake, Cassels & Graydon is acting as legal advisor.