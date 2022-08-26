Prudent buys Mississippi shopping mall Lakeview Village

Its retail tenants include Vintage Wine, Ichiro Hibachi and Rent-A-Center

The property is strategically located within Lakeview Village, a mixed-use retail development project in the city of D’Iberville

Prudent Growth Partners has completed its acquisition of Lakeview Village, a Mississippi-based neighborhood shopping mall. No financial terms were disclosed.

Built in 2003, the property boasts a strong group of diverse, e-commerce-resistant tenants including several prominent national retailers. The current lineup features 13 businesses including Vintage Wine, Ichiro Hibachi, and thriving retailers like Rent-A-Center.

The property is strategically located within Lakeview Village, a 150-acre master-planned and mixed-use retail development project at the intersection of Interstates 10 and 110 in the fast-growing city of D’Iberville which is considered the heart of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

“We’re excited about the purchase of Lakeview Village and another acquisition in Mississippi. The property has a great occupancy history and is in a wonderful location,” said Tom Hahn, president of Prudent Growth Partners, in a statement. “We believe this is another good addition for our investors and portfolio.”

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.