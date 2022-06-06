Prudent Growth Partners buys Alabama shopping mall for $3.7m

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Oxford, Alabama-based Snow Street Village, a neighborhood shopping mall. The purchase price was for $3.7 million.

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC, a Chapel Hill, NC based private equity real estate firm, has completed its $3.7 million acquisition of Snow Street Village, a multi-tenant neighborhood shopping center located at 657 Snow Street in Oxford, AL.

Built in 1999, the property boasts a strong group of diverse, e-commerce-resistant tenants including several popular beauty salons, medical users, and financial firms. The current tenant lineup has a proven occupancy history with 6 tenants operating at the center for over 5 years each.

The property is located in Oxford, which is the largest city in Calhoun County. Within one mile of the property is promising new retail development, including Dunkin’ Donuts, Dollar General, Planet Fitness, and Smoothie King. Other nearby national tenants include Aldi, Bojangles, CVS, Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell.

“We are thrilled about the purchase of Snow Street Village and another acquisition in Alabama. It is in a desirable location and has been well maintained,” said Tom Hahn, President of Prudent Growth Partners. “We believe this is another good addition for our investors and the entirety of our portfolio.”

Prudent Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity real estate investment company based in Chapel Hill, NC. The firm focuses on properties that tend to be overlooked by larger institutions and which provide exceptional returns on invested capital along with the possibility of longer-term capital gains achieved by expert management and future price appreciation.