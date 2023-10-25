Prudent Growth Partners buys Alabama shopping mall

The purchase price was for $6.85 million.

Prudent Growth Partners has acquired Hoover Court, a shopping mall in Hoover, Alabama. The purchase price was for $6.85 million.

Built in 1995, Hoover Court is currently 100 percent occupied.

“We are thrilled about Hoover Court and our third acquisition in the Hoover, AL area,” said Tom Hahn, president of Prudent Growth Partners in a statement. “Given its Publix shadow position and location within an active business community, we are confident about this center’s performance. It is a great purchase for our investors and a nice addition to our portfolio.”

Based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, PGP invests in properties that “tend to be overlooked by larger institutions.”